Welcome to...

The #1 Motorcycle Newspaper in the Midwest

  • What is Cycle USA?
  • Subscription Information
  • Becoming A Contributor
  • Email Your Classified Advertisement Request

  • District Event Schedules & other information.
    See the district links below

    		• Newest Cycle USA Cover
    Cycle USA is the official newspaper for AMA districts 15, 16, 17, 22, and 23.
    Please visit these web sites for more information about local events throughout the midwest.

    AMA Dist. 17
    Illinois
    AMA Dist. 15
    Indiana
    AMA Dist. 16
    WI & Upper MI
    AMA Dist. 22
    Iowa
    AMA Dist. 23
    Minnesota
    Cycle USA - 3245 Pioneer Drive. - Franksville, WI 53126
    (262) 321-0397 - F(262) 321-0398 - email: chuck@cycleusa.com