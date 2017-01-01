Welcome to...
The #1 Motorcycle Newspaper in the Midwest
What is Cycle USA?
Subscription Information
Becoming A Contributor
Email Your Classified Advertisement Request
District Event Schedules & other information.
See the district links below
Cycle USA is the official newspaper for AMA districts 15, 16, 17, 22, and 23.
Please visit these web sites for more information about local events throughout the midwest.
AMA Dist. 17
Illinois
AMA Dist. 15
Indiana
AMA Dist. 16
WI & Upper MI
AMA Dist. 22
Iowa
AMA Dist. 23
Minnesota
Cycle USA - 3245 Pioneer Drive. - Franksville, WI 53126
(262) 321-0397 - F(262) 321-0398 - email:
chuck@cycleusa.com